“Need Support Of An Influential Power Like India…”: Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Israel-Palestine War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on October 08 during a press conference said that his nation will need the support of an influential power like India. He also that PM Modi for his supportive tweet following the Hamas militant group.
