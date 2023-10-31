trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682305
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 30 made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States’ position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.
