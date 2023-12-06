trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistani Javeria Khanum Arrives India To Marry Her Fiancé, Thanks Indian Govt. For Providing Visa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
A Pakistani woman named Javeria Khanum arrived in India (at the Attari-Wagah border) to marry her fiancé Sameer Khan on, a Kolkata resident on December 05. She was welcomed in India to the beats of 'dhol'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
Play Icon5:12
Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
Play Icon24:0
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
Ayodhya: Ayodhya of Treta Yuga, How it was found in Kaliyuga ?
Play Icon20:10
Ayodhya: Ayodhya of Treta Yuga, How it was found in Kaliyuga ?
Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Play Icon0:53
Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
PM Modi News: PM Modi-President paid tribute to Baba Saheb on his death anniversary
Play Icon1:46
PM Modi News: PM Modi-President paid tribute to Baba Saheb on his death anniversary

Trending Videos

Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
play icon5:12
Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
play icon24:0
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
Ayodhya: Ayodhya of Treta Yuga, How it was found in Kaliyuga ?
play icon20:10
Ayodhya: Ayodhya of Treta Yuga, How it was found in Kaliyuga ?
Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
play icon0:53
Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
PM Modi News: PM Modi-President paid tribute to Baba Saheb on his death anniversary
play icon1:46
PM Modi News: PM Modi-President paid tribute to Baba Saheb on his death anniversary