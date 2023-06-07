NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan's aircraft enters Indian Airspace in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch mistakenly

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Pakistan Plane Enters Indian Airspace: A shocking incident has come to light from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. In Poonch area, a Pakistani passenger plane unknowingly entered near the Indian border and then retreated rapidly. Explain that the Pakistani aircraft has violated the airspace by mistake. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

