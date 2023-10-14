trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675147
Panic Grips Tel Aviv Following Blasts As Hamas Rains Missiles | Israel-Gaza War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The conflict between Israel-Palestine is getting worse with each passing day as it entered day 08. Israel continued to unleash its fury on Hamas’ major hideouts reducing them to the rubble. As the conflict widens, incoming rocket sirens blared in Israel’s Tel Aviv and its surrounding suburbs Ashdod.
