“Permanently disband all terrorist groups…” US State Department’s strong message to Pakistan

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
India, US released joint statement after the bilateral meeting with Prez Biden and PM Modi. In the statement, both leaders reiterated call for strict action against terrorist outfits like LeT, JeM in Pakistan. India, US asked Pakistan to take "immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks". Now, the US State Department official spokesperson Matthew Miller said that US has been consistent on importance of Pakistan continuing to take step to permanently disband all terrorist groups.

