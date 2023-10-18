trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676795
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Hamas has released a video of one of the Israelis who have been held hostage by the terror group. The video is of a 21-year-old woman named Mia Shem who was abducted from Supernova Music Fest. The video shows Shem lying down as someone wraps a bandage around her right arm. Surprisingly, in the video, Shem said, “they took care of me, treated me, provided medicine…”.
