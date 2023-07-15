trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635832
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders focused on the key areas of energy, food security, and defence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long official visit to UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a historic 2-day France visit on July 15.
