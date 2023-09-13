trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661843
“PM Modi is doing the right thing…” Russian Prez Putin lauds ‘Made in India’ brand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the plenary session of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum, on September 12 lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting indigenously developed products through the ‘Made in India’ initiative
