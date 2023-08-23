trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652691
PM Modi Respects Indian Flag At BRICS Summit, Wins Hearts With His Gesture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noticed the Indian flag lying on the floor during the group photo at the BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.
