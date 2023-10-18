trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676917
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi tweets on Gaza Hospital Attack

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
PM Modi on Gaza Hospital Attack: Today is the 12th day of the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, a hospital in Gaza has been attacked, about which PM Modi has tweeted. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi wrote in the tweet.
Follow Us

All Videos

US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
play icon9:12
US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
play icon3:30
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?
play icon8:47
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?
B-Town Beauty Bhumi Pednekar Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:57
B-Town Beauty Bhumi Pednekar Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai
Jammu: Two BSF personnel injured in cross-border firing by Pak Rangers in Arnia Sector
play icon1:7
Jammu: Two BSF personnel injured in cross-border firing by Pak Rangers in Arnia Sector

Trending Videos

US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
play icon9:12
US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
play icon3:30
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?
play icon8:47
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?
B-Town Beauty Bhumi Pednekar Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:57
B-Town Beauty Bhumi Pednekar Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai
Jammu: Two BSF personnel injured in cross-border firing by Pak Rangers in Arnia Sector
play icon1:7
Jammu: Two BSF personnel injured in cross-border firing by Pak Rangers in Arnia Sector
PM Modi on Gaza Hospital Attack,PM Modi on Israel Strike on Gaza Hospital,PM Modi Live,PM Modi tweet,pm modi tweet on israel war,Israel-Hamas War,israel palestine conflict,Israel Hamas War,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel hamas war live,Israel Hamas War Update,Israel,israel vs hamas today,israel vs palestine fighting,Hamas,hamas attack israel,rocket attack,missile attack scene israel,Gaza,israel attack palestine,Palestine,israel hamas war day 12,Day 12,