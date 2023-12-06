trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696036
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honor of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 06. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
