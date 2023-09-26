trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667387
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Dozens of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. Khalistan supporters are protesting the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The act which Canada said has links to the agents of the Indian government.
