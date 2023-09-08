trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659715
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rishi Sunak Praises India's Presidency Of The G20, Says This On Khalistani Threats | G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
The United Kingdom is "working closely with India to tackle Khalistani extremism", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday evening, shortly after landing in Delhi to take part in the annual meeting of the one of the most influential power blocs in the world. Mr Sunak stressed the UK would not accept any form of violence, and that the two countries are collaborating to end this threat.
Follow Us

All Videos

Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
play icon4:16
Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
बाइडेन को लेने पहुंची कौन है ये बच्ची?। Joe Biden with secret girl Reaches India। G20 Summit Delhi
play icon13:25
बाइडेन को लेने पहुंची कौन है ये बच्ची?। Joe Biden with secret girl Reaches India। G20 Summit Delhi
MS Dhoni And Donald Trump Hanging Out Together? Spotted Playing Golf in US
play icon1:39
MS Dhoni And Donald Trump Hanging Out Together? Spotted Playing Golf in US
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
play icon4:45
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!
play icon2:32
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!

Trending Videos

Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
play icon4:16
Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
बाइडेन को लेने पहुंची कौन है ये बच्ची?। Joe Biden with secret girl Reaches India। G20 Summit Delhi
play icon13:25
बाइडेन को लेने पहुंची कौन है ये बच्ची?। Joe Biden with secret girl Reaches India। G20 Summit Delhi
MS Dhoni And Donald Trump Hanging Out Together? Spotted Playing Golf in US
play icon1:39
MS Dhoni And Donald Trump Hanging Out Together? Spotted Playing Golf in US
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
play icon4:45
'G20 a big achievement for India' What did Sunak say after reaching Delhi?
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!
play icon2:32
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!