Rishi Sunak Warns Beijing 'Golden Era Over', After BBC Journo Attacked | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signalled the end of the "golden era" of relations between Britain and China. Sunak used his first major foreign policy speech to warn of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping's regime.