Russia announces 'reciprocal' expulsion of more than 20 German diplomats

| Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Russian has expelled more than 20 German diplomats in Moscow. This comes after Berlin said some Russian diplomats had left Germany. The announcement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Reportedly, Berlin and Moscow had been in contact about their respective representations. This aimed for reducing Russia's intelligence presence in Germany.