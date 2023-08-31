trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655881
Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Sanctions Against Mali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Russia has vetoed the UNSC resolution on sanctions against Mali. Thirteen Security Council members voted in favour of a resolution to extend the UN sanctions. Russia casted a veto, while China abstained from voting.
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Nagpur
Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Nagpur

