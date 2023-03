videoDetails

Russian Jet SU 29 collides with US Drone MQ-9 in the Black Sea

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

It seems like tension is fuming between the two world powers- Russia, US. A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of a US MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea. As a result of the incident, the US forces had to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.