Shocking: NASA's Spacecraft Captures Lightning on Jupiter

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
The Juno spacecraft of NASA observed the glow of a lightning bolt near Jupiter's north pole. An image from the Jupter-orbiting mission was released by the space agency. According to NASA, lightning strikes on Earth are caused by water clouds.

