Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Alberto Núñez Feijoo’s conservative party won parliamentary election. Although, they failed to secure a majority in the elections. Reportedly, it was predicted that the opposition conservative PP is likely to defeat the PSOE. The early results quickly reflected that the race was going to be much tighter.
