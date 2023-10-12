trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674449
'Stay Out Of Israel-Hamas Conflict Or Face Consequences...,' Joe Biden Cautions Iran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
As Israel unleashed a massive bombardment on Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden sent a stern warning to Iran not to interfere in the conflict with Hamas, which could escalate into a regional war.
