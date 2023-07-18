trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636987
Stolen, illegally sold Indian art in the US making its way back. US Envoy to India Garcetti explains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on July 18 spoke on the repatriation ceremony held by the US in New York. He explained that the government is working on the return to artefacts that India needs.
