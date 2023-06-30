NewsVideos
'Strongly Disagree': Biden on Supreme Court affirmative action decision⁠

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has said that he ''strongly disagrees'' with the country's Supreme Court's decision to strike down race, ethnicity-based admission programs, saying it "effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions."

