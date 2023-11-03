trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683593
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Halloween is a day for all scary things and looks like the Sun got the memo. On Halloween, NASA captured a scary video of a vast "canyon of fire" that erupted from the star. This phenomenon was twice the width of the United States. This horrific phenomenon was witnessed happening on the sun's Southern Hemisphere.
