Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Cities across Taiwan ordered to stay indoors for annual air-raid drill. Island gears up in case of a Chinese attack. Tension between China and Taiwan is brewing amid rising military threats from Beijing increase. Sirens and alarms sounded in the city for mandatory "Wan An" street evacuation drills.
