"The United States Government Will Work Every Minute Of Every Day To Secure American Hostages," Says US State Secretary Blinken

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on October 21 stated that the US is working really hard to free American hostages trapped in the Israel- Hamas War. He further thanked the Qatar government for their assistance in helping US to free the hostages.
