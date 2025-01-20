videoDetails

Trump inauguration 2025 | 'Will put America first': Trump at inaugural address

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 11:38 PM IST

Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) took oath as the 47th president of the United States in the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Just before Trump, JD Vance took oath as the Vice President of the United States. “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath. After taking the oath, Trump said, "My life was saved for a reason, I was saved by God to make America great again."