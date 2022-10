Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng, MPs concerned about UK’s financial crisis hinting Rishi Sunak's return

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

As the government's massive tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil, Kwarteng and Truss economic policies were already in questions. The Times newspaper reported earlier that Kwarteng was expected to be sacked. Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng, MPs concerned about UK’s financial crisis hinting Rishi Sunak's return