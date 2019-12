UK Election 2019: Boris Johnson wins parliamentary elections

Boris Johnson won a decisive victory in the UK election, putting the country on course to leave the European Union next month after the biggest shift in British political allegiances for decades. The Conservatives have cross-passed the majority mark of 326 seats. It's a historic win for the party as reports suggest that the rival Labour Party has suffered the worst defeat in the last many years. The Labour Party is far behind at 194 seats.