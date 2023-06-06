NewsVideos
Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, sending water gushing from the breached facility and risking massive flooding. Ukrainian authorities ordered hundreds of thousands of residents downriver to evacuate.

