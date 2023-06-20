NewsVideos
‘UNSC needs better representatives like India’ UNGA President Csaba Kőrösi on UNSC reform

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Csaba Kőrösi, President United Nations General Assembly while talking to ANI talked about debate around UN Security Council reforms. "India is not alone in its advocacy for a better representative security council. The security council we have today has been inherited decades ago, and there is a notion among member states that we need to reform it. India is among those who believe they can contribute to the well-being of the world. The case for reform has been going on in the negotiating process for 13 years, so it's high time. It's all in the hands of the member states, but India is one of the most active advocates for early reform of the Security Council...," said UNGA Chief on June 20 in New York.

