US govt is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies, ex-intelligence official tells Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
During a remarkable congressional hearing, former American intelligence official David Grusch revealed that the US government conducted a "multi-decade" programme aimed at collecting and reverse-engineering crashed unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

