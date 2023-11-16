trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688738
US President Joe Biden Holds Bilateral Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping In San Francisco

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on November 16 held a bilateral meeting with China President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in the USA.
