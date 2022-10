Violent clashes broke out between Khalistan supporters and Indians during Diwali celebrations in Canada

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Violent clashes broke out between Khalistan supporters and Indians during Diwali celebrations in Canada. In Mississauga, Khalistan supporters forcibly entered the party being held on the occasion of Diwali and assaulted the people of the Indian community.