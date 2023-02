videoDetails

WATCH: Shocking Video of Building Collapsing Like House Of Cards After Turkey Earthquake

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Shocking videos and images showing the destruction and chaos unleashed by three power earthquakes have surfaced on social media as rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria continued their search through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble.