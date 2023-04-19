NewsVideos
videoDetails

WATCH: This is how a massive fire erupted at the Beijing Hospital...

|Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
The fire was reported at the in-patient department of a hospital in the Fengtai district of Beijing. Watch the full story...

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Mohammad Muslim will reveal secrets of Mafia Atiq!
40:27
Baat Pate Ki: Mohammad Muslim will reveal secrets of Mafia Atiq!
Same-Sex Marriage: 10 countries where same-sex marriage is legal
Same-Sex Marriage: 10 countries where same-sex marriage is legal
Tech Layoffs: Meta To Slash Around 4,000 High-Skilled Jobs This Week
Tech Layoffs: Meta To Slash Around 4,000 High-Skilled Jobs This Week
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 19, 2023
3:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 19, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Lady don Shaista's Game Over!
9:16
Baat Pate Ki: Lady don Shaista's Game Over!

Trending Videos

40:27
Baat Pate Ki: Mohammad Muslim will reveal secrets of Mafia Atiq!
Same-Sex Marriage: 10 countries where same-sex marriage is legal
Tech Layoffs: Meta To Slash Around 4,000 High-Skilled Jobs This Week
3:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 19, 2023
9:16
Baat Pate Ki: Lady don Shaista's Game Over!