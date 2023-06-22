NewsVideos
What an incredible moment: Poornima Boria, CEO of National India-US Chamber of Commerce

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
CEO of National India-US Chamber of Commerce and Former Advisor to the US State Dept of Commerce Poornima Boria spoke on PM Narendra Modi’s Visit. She said, "What an incredible moment! We are proud of our Prime Minister. Never before so many people were allowed to come to the South Lawns of the White House."

