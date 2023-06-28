NewsVideos
videoDetails

White House condemns online harassment of WSJ reporter who questioned PM Modi on human rights

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
White House condemned online harassment of WSJ reporter Sabrina Siddiqui. Sabrina, a WSJ reporter, faces backlash for posing questions to PM Modi. The Q&A took place during the White House press briefing. She had asked PM Narendra Modi about the human rights situation in his government.

All Videos

PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
play icon4:17
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
play icon8:23
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
play icon9:49
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
play icon5:22
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness
play icon1:46
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness

Trending Videos

PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
play icon4:17
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
play icon8:23
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
play icon9:49
Politics intensified after PM Modi's statement on UCC
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
play icon5:22
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness
play icon1:46
Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness