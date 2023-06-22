NewsVideos
White House decked up to welcome PM Modi for bilateral talks and State Dinner

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
The White House is decked up for PM Modi’s arrival on June 22. PM Modi will be having bilateral talks with President Biden and will be hosted a state dinner by the Bidens. PM Modi will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress thereafter.

