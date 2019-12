WION Dispatch: UK Prime Ministership candidates try every bit to impress voters

It the eve of elections in the United Kingdom, third poll in four years and contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have tried every trick in the book to impress the voters. Johnson was seen driving a bulldozer through a brick wall of foam bricks with the words "Get Brexit Done" written on it. On the other hand Jeremy Corbyn was making paper Reindeer with the kids at primary school.