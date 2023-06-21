NewsVideos
videoDetails

With India’s New Education Policy in focus, PM Modi meets eminent US academics

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of the Academic field and Think Tanks in New York on June 21. PM Modi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from different fields in NYC. PM held talks with agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology experts. The talks focussed on academic exchanges under India's New Education Policy. PM Modi landed in New York, US on June 20 for State Visit to US.

All Videos

Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
play icon3:52
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
play icon0:38
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
play icon0:46
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
play icon7:35
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India
play icon4:9
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India

Trending Videos

Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
play icon3:52
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
play icon0:38
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
play icon0:46
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
play icon7:35
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India
play icon4:9
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India