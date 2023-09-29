trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668478
Women and children in China facing repression, female activists tell UN

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Female human rights activists from Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong jointly highlighted China’s forceful repression of women calling it the worst human rights violations in the country. They mentioned China’s 2023 review by the UN Women’s Rights Committee during a side event at the 54th UN Human Rights Council titled “Findings of the UN Women’s Rights Committee on China: Perspectives of affected communities”.
