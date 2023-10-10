trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673219
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Addressing a press conference via video conferencing, Lior Haiat, the spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared that Israel and IDF will do everything to regain security. He also said that Hamas will not be allowed to launch another attack on Israel.
