'Won't Shake Hands With You,' Canada PM Trudeau Confronted By Disgruntled Man

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
While greeting his supporters in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted over the housing crisis in the country. A man heckled Trudeau on issues, including the housing crisis and refused to shake hands with him.
