15 Wives, 30 Kids, 100 Servants: Eswatini King’s UAE Visit Sparks Online Debate

A viral video of King Mswati III of Eswatini arriving in Abu Dhabi has become a major topic of debate on the internet. The king, who rules over Africa’s last remaining absolute monarchy, landed in the United Arab Emirates on July 10, 2025, in dramatic fashion.

The footage shows the 56-year-old king stepping off a private jet with his large entourage. He was accompanied by 15 wives, 30 children, and nearly 100 servants. The group was so large that security officials at Abu Dhabi Airport reportedly had to close down three terminals and enforce a temporary lockdown to manage the crowd.

The king’s arrival at the airport quickly drew widespread attention on social media. Users were amazed by the grandeur of the king, while others raised questions about his lifestyle. Many highlighted the sharp contrast between the king’s luxurious life and the struggles of ordinary people in Eswatini, where around 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

The online reactions were mixed. One user commented, “Managing one wife is a headache, and he is managing 15. OMG.”

Another wrote, “I am sure Trump cannot ask this King why he is not dressed in a suit.”

A third comment read, “While his people have no electricity or running water, he is living such a lavish life.”

This is not the first time King Mswati III has been in the spotlight for his lavish lifestyle. He has ruled Eswatini since 1986 and is often known for his wealth and royal traditions. The kingdom, formerly called Swaziland, is a small landlocked country in southern Africa. Despite its size, it frequently makes headlines because of the king’s decisions and public appearances.

The viral video has drawn global attention to the contrast between royal privilege and the struggles faced by Eswatini citizens. While some online users admired the grandeur of the king’s arrival, many others also criticised him.