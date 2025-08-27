16-Year-Old Held After Delhi Man Dragged 600 Metres To Death In Car Accident

A horrifying road accident in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area left a 32-year-old man dead after being hit and dragged by a car for nearly 600 metres. Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy who was behind the wheel during the incident.

According to officials, the accident took place on Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m., the victim, identified as Sujeet Mandal, was walking along an internal road in the Badli Industrial Area when he was hit by a car. Mandal got stuck under the bonnet and was dragged for 600 metres before his body was dumped near the NDPL office, gate number 5. He sustained severe injuries and was declared dead after being taken to Burari hospital.

The victim, a resident of Raja Vihar, worked in a PVC pipe factory. His brother-in-law, Jitesh, later confirmed his identity and informed police about his employment in the industrial area.

CCTV footage from the area showed how the car struck Mandal and continued moving despite him being trapped beneath. Shockingly, the driver paused for a moment but then sped away instead of helping the injured man.

A passerby later noticed Mandal’s body lying by the roadside and alerted the police. Investigators reached the spot, collected evidence such as blood samples and a pair of black slippers, and carried out inspections at both the collision site and the place where the body was abandoned.

The police tracked the car using its registration number visible in the CCTV footage. The vehicle was traced to a house in Mondoli, Delhi, where it was discovered that a minor from Rohini had been driving it. The boy was apprehended, and the car was seized.

During questioning, the juvenile allegedly told investigators that he was returning from a mechanic’s shop when the accident occurred. He claimed that he fled the spot as he feared the crowd might attack him.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against him.