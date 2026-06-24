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19-year-old Indian teenager reportedly earns Rs 1 crore monthly from AI courses; viral success sparks debate

The viral success story of 19-year-old self-taught programmer Ayush Singh has split the internet. Making a reported Rs 1 crore monthly selling machine learning modules on Topmate without an IIT/MIT degree, critics and fans are debating: is it genius or a gimmick?

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
19-year-old Indian teenager reportedly earns Rs 1 crore monthly from AI courses; viral success sparks debate
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURESource: Bureau

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