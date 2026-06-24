/19-year-old Indian teenager reportedly earns Rs 1 crore monthly from AI courses; viral success sparks debate

In an era where the world of work is evolving due to Artificial Intelligence (AI), the success story of a teenager, who is only 19 years old, has taken over social media channels. It is alleged that the teen earns a whopping ₹1 crore each month from his business that is based on the concepts of AI.
However, what makes his success story different from others is the fact that unlike most successful businessmen and women who hail from prestigious educational institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MITs), Ayush Singh made it big with self-taught knowledge about machine learning and AI architecture.
The story of success started at a very young age as Ayush's association with advanced computing technologies commenced at the age of 13—most people at this age spend their time playing games and studying in schools. During the lockdown due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Singh immersed himself in the emerging field of computer technologies, gaining a profound understanding of machine learning data models.
Seeing a huge mismatch between supply and demand in technology education, he switched from learning to teaching and developed some training modules meant to help newbies who want to become skilled developers. He now offers his training program through the online consultancy and monetization service Topmate, getting payments from an ever-growing number of students worldwide who are keen on understanding complicated data sciences.
Unlike developing software products, his main business model is information monetization. By designing structured and comprehensive courses dedicated to AI usage and machine learning principles, his student numbers grew exponentially, bringing him millions from lakhs.
Whereas many tech fans from social networks praised his business mindset and self-learning skills, his claims about the astronomic level of income generated by him have been thoroughly questioned.
Such viral information led to a heated debate within the internet community, with different netizens providing their diverse opinions on the teenager's claims.
The optimists: Many people see him as an example of success in education outside universities and prove the opportunity to earn money through high-income technology skills obtained independently.
The skeptics: Conversely, critics on social media have labeled the venture as a flash-in-the-pan success or a sophisticated marketing gimmick. Several users pointed out that the course materials themselves appear to be auto-generated using AI tools, questioning the long-term value and depth of the programs being sold to unsuspecting beginners.
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