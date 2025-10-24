200 Years Old, South India’s Biggest Cattle Market – Can You Name Where It Thrives?

Chennai: Pollachi town in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district holds a secret that has been thriving for more than two centuries. It is home to South India’s largest cattle market, a bustling hub where tradition meets trade and farmers, traders and cattle enthusiasts converge twice a week. Its strategic location near the Kerala border ensures that it attracts buyers and sellers not just from Tamil Nadu, but from neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and even Odisha.

The Pollachi cattle market is steeped in history. Local records indicate that it existed long before British rule, and during the era of local kings, even elephants and horses were part of the trade. Today, the market’s focus is on domesticated cows and buffaloes. It runs like clockwork every Tuesday and Thursday. Farmers travel hundreds of kilometres from towns such as Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Aranthangi, Neyveli and Manapparai to buy and sell cattle.

Kerala-based traders find Pollachi particularly convenient, as the market sits just across the state border, making it a key hub for cattle destined for Kerala. Each animal undergoes proper veterinary inspection before being transported, especially those intended for slaughter, ensuring compliance with health and safety standards.

The market is a lifeline for rural farmers and traders. Bulls are purchased for Jallikattu, Rekla (bullock cart) race and other village sports. Karavai cows, Sindhu and Gir breeds are highly sought after for breeding purposes, while calves also attract steady demand. Tuesdays are the market’s busiest day, with 2,000 to 3,000 cattle changing hands. Thursdays are comparatively silent, with 500 to 1,000 animals sold.

Prices fluctuate based on breed and purpose. Karavai cows command Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000, breeding bulls fetch Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000 and racing bulls can go for Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh. Buffalo cows, primarily sold for meat, are priced at Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000, while calves are available for Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Despite operating only two days a week, the market is fully equipped to host traders and cattle, with arrangements for food, shelter and basic facilities. Walking through the market, one can witness the vibrant mix of history, commerce and rural culture. Centuries-old traditions coexist with modern trade practices, making Pollachi not just a cattle market but a symbol of South India’s agricultural and cultural heritage.