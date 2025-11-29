2016’s Kazoo Kid Is Back: Internet Shocked By His 2025 Transformation | Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: The internet wouldn’t be what it is without its iconic memes, and some of them still manage to make us laugh no matter how many times they resurface. From the smirking ‘Disaster Girl’ to the teary-eyed interview kid, a few faces have become permanently etched into online culture. Among them is the unforgettable Kazoo Kid, best known for his cheerful line, “Wait a minute! Who are you?”

While the meme never faded from relevance, most people never stopped to wonder what happened to the child star behind it. Now, a recently surfaced video has finally given fans a glimpse of what he looks like today — and the internet clearly wasn’t prepared for the surprise.

The Clip - 'Who Are You?'

The video opens with a group gathered around a middle-aged man sporting salt-and-pepper hair and a mustache. The mood quickly turns playful as everyone tries to figure out which meme he belongs to. One woman asks how old he was when the clip was filmed. “Eight,” he says casually — a response that leaves the room stunned. Another woman asks his name. “Brett,” he replies, before someone follows up with, “Would we recognise your face?”

With full confidence, he says, “You definitely know my face."

He goes on to explain that while the meme exploded online in 2016, the original footage dates all the way back to 1989. The guessing game continues until one man finally blurts out, “It’s the Kazoo guy.”

Brett instantly reaches out to shake his hand, confirming the guess — and the room bursts into disbelief, realising the upbeat kazoo-playing kid is now the man standing right in front of them.

Watch The Clip Here

Netizens Reaction To The Viral Video

The clip has sparked a flood of reactions online, especially from longtime meme lovers who grew up quoting the iconic line.

One viewer wrote, “Oh my God, we finally found him. So glad he’s alive and doing well.”

Another joked, “When he said the meme went viral in 2016 but was filmed in 1989, even I went, ‘Wait a minute…’” Someone else noted, “His face hasn’t changed much — that made it easier to guess.”

A bewildered user summed it up simply: “What?? I can’t believe it.”