As 2025 is shaped with a string of catastrophic occurrences in India and worldwide, social media is running rampant with comparisons to 1941, all because the two years' calendars show such an uncanny similarity. Both years started on a Wednesday and have the same date-to-day correspondence, leading people to speculate that history is repeating itself in a year that has been filled with wars and disasters.

This year, India has been hit by several catastrophes: a fatal stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj that killed more than 30 people, a terrorist attack on Pahalgam killing 26 tourists, India's counterattack operation Sindoor against Pakistan, a stampede at Bengaluru while celebrating RCB's IPL win that left 11 dead, a factory fire in Gujarat killing 17 people, and an Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 269. These incidents have compared with 1941, a year characterised by global upheaval amidst World War II.

In 1941, the world was at war. On May 27, the British Navy had sunk the German battleship Bismarck in the North Atlantic, which cost more than 2,000 German soldiers their lives—a catastrophe some attribute to the Ahmedabad plane crash based on its magnitude of loss. On July 26, US President Franklin Roosevelt confiscated Japanese assets in response to Japan's takeover of French Indochina. Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa, and Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, which brought the US into the war, making wars fiercer in Europe, Asia, and Africa. The world economy fell further into depression.

Today, 2025 reflected all that turmoil. The Russia-Ukraine war continues, and Iran and Israel are at outright war, as Israel fired missiles on Iran's nuclear plants, including the Arak reactor, after a Hamas-Israel ceasefire broke down. In South Asia, the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths, led to a four-day India-Pakistan clash, with India's Operation Sindoor against militant facilities and Pakistan firing back, killing 16 civilians. A ceasefire agreement was made on May 10, but tensions are still running high.

The same calendars—1941 is not a leap year, nor is 2025, and both are in the Gregorian cycle—have generated viral conversations on X, where people pointed out uncanny similarities between the years' occurrences. "1941 and 2025: same calendar, same chaos?" @AdvAshutoshBJP

From Kumbh stampede to Israeli-Iran strikes, 2025's tragedies have left India and the world in shock and dismay, wondering if history's darkest pages are being repeated.